We Are Present In 120 Countries­, IPOB Denies Group Now Nnamdi Kanu’s Property

While IPOB boastfully said the group is managed in 120 countries of the world, it described those sponsoring the lies against it as fools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has refuted a claim that the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, has changed the documents of the IPOB to convert it to personal property.

According to the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, who released the statement on Friday, a group called the Coalition of South-East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, had made the claim.

The IPOB described CSEPNND as an imaginary organisation propagating the false interests of the Department of State Services.

"The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the ridiculous and fallacious media report that our leader has altered the registration documents of IPOB and converted same to his private estate with his wife, Mrs. Uchechi Okwu Kanu, as one of the signatories.

"The stupid claims emanating from a faceless group and DSS-creation masquerading as Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), only exists in the imagination of those behind the trash.

"There is no iota of truth in the above gibberish which only confirms that the DSS has run out of ideas in its propaganda war against IPOB.

"Assuming but not conceding to this tissue of lies, when and how has who owns and runs IPOB become the headache of these dullards? We thought they said IPOB is an organisation of miscreants run by a lunatic? How come the Nigerian Government is suddenly beginning to lose sleep over the ownership of IPOB the assembly of miscreants?"

"Can this band of Efulefus (fools) supply answers to the following: What is the name of the business they said our leader registered? When was it registered? Who are the Directors of the business and their address?

"Can the idiots produce a company's house entry to confirm their allegations? These are jobless envious fools looking for cheap relevance with Nnamdi Kanu but they will get none.

"For the sake of the gullible, may we clarify that IPOB has not effected any change in its registration documents. People should disregard this imaginary tale concocted by DSS through its amorphous group, CSEPNND to create confusion. IPOB is still intact under one command led by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"IPOB is a global movement with presence in over 120 countries. The movement runs a harmonious leadership structure in all the over 120 countries where IPOB is registered.

"We, therefore, challenge the faceless CSEPNND and their sponsors to show proof of their hallucination. We also challenge the faceless, statement-issuing self- acclaimed leaders of this amorphous group - one Prof. Madumere Chika, and another robot, Anayo Uchemba, to come out and address the press if they are real. Let them also disclose their communities and address if indeed they are Igbo.”

