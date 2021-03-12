'You're A Mumu', Apostle Suleman Tells Critic Over Third Private Jet Claim

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, has slammed a critic who called him out for buying a third private jet.

Suleman had faced heated backlash since he revealed that he acquired his third private jet during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apostle Suleman

On Friday, the clergyman took to social media to celebrate the posthumous birthday of Benson Idahosa, founder of Church of God Mission International, who died on March 12, 1998.

Suleman wrote: "He (Idahosa) was called to glory this day 1998..a fearless and bold leader..a man who spoke truth to power..a man who stood by every minister of the gospel..he had a large heart of gold..he was always a shoulder to cry on..we miss you.. Earth lost,heaven gained.. We miss you PAPA."

But a user had asked the clergyman man if he thought Idahosa should have also owned three private jets.

Suleman, however, fired back, explaining that buying a third private jet doesn't mean the first two he bought were still being used by him.

"Say after me 'I am a mumu, I was born a mumu, oh Lord help me not to die a mumu'...buying a 3rd jet doesn't mean owning 3 jets..you can sell 1st or 2nd or both to buy 3rd," he replied.