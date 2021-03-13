I Mistakenly Killed 10-year-old Girl While Raping Her—Ondo Farmer

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

A 27-year-old farmer, Isreal Ikumuyi, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Oke Eda, Akure, for raping a 10-year-old girl identified as Esther Friday to death.

The incident happened on February 2, 2021, at Akinfosile village near the Igbotako community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Illustration

It was gathered that the primary school girl was lured into the room by the suspect who promised to give her some money.

Ikumuyi claimed that he never intended to kill Esther, saying that he suffocated her to death while covering her mouth with a cloth to muffle her cries for help.

He reportedly told police interrogators that he had no girlfriend and developed sexual urge when the victim followed him to his room.

"She came to meet me in my kitchen asking me for money, but I told her the money I have is to cook soup. After some time, she returned; she followed me from the kitchen for the bedroom, still begging me for money. I later gave her N100 and slept with her in the room," he explained.

He stated that as she lay beside him on the bed, he developed amorous feelings since he has no girlfriend.

"Initially, I didn't mean to rape her, but when she slept with me on the bed. I felt aroused and decided to have sexual intercourse with her quickly. I did not force her to have sex with me.

"We were together on the bed, but I had trouble penetrating her despite all my efforts, and I had to cover her mouth with a cloth so that she could not raise the alarm.

"She was crying, but nobody could hear or come for her help as I covered her mouth with a cloth. She suffocated to death in the process. She died when I was having sex with her."

He said he became afraid after he noticed that the girl died so he decided to lock her in the room. The neighbours found Esther's dead body on his bed.

But Police Prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, informed the court on Friday that the suspect lured the victim into his room with the promise of giving her N100.

He said that the accused person's offence contravened sections 316, 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Goodluck urged the court to remand the accused person to prison pending the outcome of the legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea of Isreal was not taken as he had no counsel.

Presiding Magistrate, N. T Aladejana remanded him at the Owo correctional Centre, pending DPP advice.

The case was adjourned to May 3, 2021, for mentioning.

SaharaReporters, New York

