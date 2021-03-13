Many Killed As Bandits Attack Six Communities In Zamfara

Condemning the attack, the governor directed security agencies in the state to evolve more ways as a further push to bring an end to the activities of bandits and bring lasting peace to the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

The attacks on six villages by bandits have left scores of villagers killed in Zamfara State, the government said on Friday.

According to Jamilu Magaji, press secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, the attacks were carried out in two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

File Photo

Villages, where the bandits killed scores of people, included Damage, Jihiya, Shandame, Gidan Ranji and Daki Hudu, all in Maradun LGA, while the sixth village that came under attack was Kizara in Tsafe LGA.

Magaji explained that Matawalle had to cancel his official engagements in Sokoto State because of the attacks.

According to him, the governor immediately returned to Zamfara to sympathise with the attacks' victims in Maradun and Tsafe LGAs.

"Governor Bello Matawalle who was in Sokoto for three official engagements, which include the joint convocation ceremony of Sokoto State University alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Grand Mauloud Ceremony of Prophet Muhammad SAW, and the Historic turbanning ceremony of Shettiman Sokoto by the Sultan of Sokoto, which has been conferred on him, cancelled all the events and proceeded to Maradun town to sympathise and condole with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks," the statement read.

"Condemning the attack, the governor directed security agencies in the state to evolve more ways as a further push to bring an end to the activities of bandits and bring lasting peace to the state.

"He also directed traditional rulers and local government chairmen to intensify efforts aimed at monitoring the influx of suspicious characters in their domains.

"Governor Matawalle also appealed to Islamic scholars in all parts of the state to intensify prayers for the return of peace and harmony in the state. He was hopeful that with fervent prayers, peace and tranquillity would reign in Zamfara so that residents can continue to sleep with their two eyes closed.

"The governor sent a high-powered state government delegation led by the deputy governor, Mahadi Gusau, to Tsafe to sympathise with the victims of the attack in Kizara village."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Social Media Saved Us – Student Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 30 Muslim Passengers On Maulud Procession Journey In Katsina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity 30 Kidnapped Kaduna School Pupils Missing, Army Secures 172 Students, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser, Sagay, Says Every Nigerian Should Carry Arms To Curb Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Insecurity Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Kidnappers Demand N270m Ransom To Release 9 ABU Students
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity How My Fiancée, Other Female Passengers Were Kidnapped On Ibadan Highway —Man
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal S'Court Dismisses EFCC Appeal, Orders N9.6bn Refund To Ex-Bank Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment "I Was Raped Five Times"—Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Recalls Sexual Violence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Oyedepo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal How I Was Lured Into Fake Marriage With Femi Fani-Kayode—Precious Chikwendu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Time Has Come To Realise Yoruba Nation, Sunday Igboho Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 5 Killed As Hoodlums Attack Popular Masquerader, Oloolu In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Crescent Varsity Probes Alleged Gay Student Over Sex With Fellow Undergrad
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Did Not Approve Increase In Petrol Price By One Naira — Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Social Media Saved Us – Student Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested For Allegedly Raping 83-year-old American Woman Suffering From Alzheimer
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad