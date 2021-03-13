Many Killed As Bandits Attack Six Communities In Zamfara

The attacks on six villages by bandits have left scores of villagers killed in Zamfara State, the government said on Friday.

According to Jamilu Magaji, press secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, the attacks were carried out in two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

File Photo

Villages, where the bandits killed scores of people, included Damage, Jihiya, Shandame, Gidan Ranji and Daki Hudu, all in Maradun LGA, while the sixth village that came under attack was Kizara in Tsafe LGA.



Magaji explained that Matawalle had to cancel his official engagements in Sokoto State because of the attacks.



According to him, the governor immediately returned to Zamfara to sympathise with the attacks' victims in Maradun and Tsafe LGAs.



"Governor Bello Matawalle who was in Sokoto for three official engagements, which include the joint convocation ceremony of Sokoto State University alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Grand Mauloud Ceremony of Prophet Muhammad SAW, and the Historic turbanning ceremony of Shettiman Sokoto by the Sultan of Sokoto, which has been conferred on him, cancelled all the events and proceeded to Maradun town to sympathise and condole with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks," the statement read.



"Condemning the attack, the governor directed security agencies in the state to evolve more ways as a further push to bring an end to the activities of bandits and bring lasting peace to the state.



"He also directed traditional rulers and local government chairmen to intensify efforts aimed at monitoring the influx of suspicious characters in their domains.



"Governor Matawalle also appealed to Islamic scholars in all parts of the state to intensify prayers for the return of peace and harmony in the state. He was hopeful that with fervent prayers, peace and tranquillity would reign in Zamfara so that residents can continue to sleep with their two eyes closed.



"The governor sent a high-powered state government delegation led by the deputy governor, Mahadi Gusau, to Tsafe to sympathise with the victims of the attack in Kizara village."

