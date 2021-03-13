S'Court Dismisses EFCC Appeal, Orders N9.6bn Refund To Ex-Bank Director

The Supreme Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to refund N9.6billion to a former Executive Director of First Bank Plc, Dr Dauda Lawal, who was being tried for money laundering charges.

The Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal's decision on the matter on Friday, noting that the EFCC's appeal was set aside and rescinded.

The judgment given by the Supreme Court of Nigeria brings to a close the trial by the EFCC against Lawal, which began in May 2016, when the EFCC invented the unfounded allegations of money laundering and obtaining monies suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the EFCC against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The court said, "The decisions of the Federal High Court, Coram Judice: Hassan, J. delivered in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/13/2017 on 16 February 2017 are hereby set aside.

"The order of final forfeiture of the sum of N9,080,000,000 to Nigeria's Federal Government is hereby set aside. It is hereby ordered that the said sum of N9,080,000,000 be returned to the appellant immediately.

"The above judgment delivered by the court of Appeal, Lagos Division was in Appeal No CA/LAG/CV/480/2019 DAUDA LAWAL V. EFCC & ANOR dated 25 March 2020.

"The Supreme Court judgment which, unanimously, affirmed and upheld the above decision of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No: SC.212/2020, EFCC v. DAUDA LAWAL.

"By this final judgment of the Supreme Court, the Apex Court has, conclusively, upheld, affirmed and determined that the Order of Final Forfeiture of the sum of N9,080,000,000 made against Dr. Dauda Lawal is set aside and rescinded; and that the said sum of N9,080,000,000 be returned to Dr. Dauda Lawal forthwith."