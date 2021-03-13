Troops Lay Ambush, Kill Two Bandits In Kaduna

Two bandits were neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed two bandits during a night ambush operation along the Gwagwada-Chikun road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement.

File Photo

The statement was on operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the security forces.

Aruwan said that the bandits approached on two motorcycles, and on sighting the ambush, returned fire in an attempt to charge through. 

They were, however, overwhelmed, and two bandits were neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds, he added.

Items recovered from the operation scene, along with the bandits' corpses, were one motorcycle, one locally-made rifle, a mobile phone and some wraps of Indian hemp.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai reviewed the report with appreciation and congratulated the troops for the successful operation while praising their pro-active disposition," the statement read.

"Citizens are again urged to report any persons seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries in the general area, to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on the emergency lines 09034000060 and 08170189999."
 

