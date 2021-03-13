Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Oyedepo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2021

The Chancellor/ Chairman, Board of Regents, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has urged Nigerians to move nearer to God for more of His values to manifest in their lives. 

Oyedepo, who is also the founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, said Nigeria has not changed for the better because only changed people can change their environment and their world. 

The cleric stated this on Friday during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the university. 

"We talk about peace in Nigeria, but we are all witnesses to how far we are from it. When you are transformed, then you can reform your society. Only changed people can change their world and things around them. 

"That is why here at Covenant University, we aim to raise a new generation of leaders who will help redeem the battered image of the black race. We have some core values that we imbibe in our students and one of them is integrity. This is essential because whatever you can accomplish, it is only integrity that will help you preserve it," he noted. 

Oyedepo added that any system that is afraid to be different would never make the difference.

He urged the new students to be determined to make a difference wherever they find themselves. 

He noted the institution was set up to give "a total man education based on Biblical injunctions."  He charged them to shun vices that could truncate their studies in the school. 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said the university was committed to raising tomorrow's leaders. He charged the new students to focus on their studies and take advantage of the quality education it would offer them. A total of 1607 students matriculated at the undergraduate level, while 155 did at the graduate level.

