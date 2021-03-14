2023: INEC Working For Nigerian Ruling Elite To Cause Crisis In AAC, Ademiluyi Says

A human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of working for the Nigerian ruling elite to cause a crisis in the African Action Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The lawyer stated this in a statement on Sunday, in which he called on INEC "to immediately hands off the AAC".

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

According to Ademiluyi, human rights activist and founder of the party, Omoyele Sowore remains the extant National Chairperson of the party.

He said, "My position is premised on the extant provisions of the Electoral Act (as amended). I am of the view that the purported emergence of one Leonard Ezenwa as the National Chairperson of the party without a Majority support of the National Executive Committee and working in cahoot with a minority in the National Working Committee is in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act (as amended).

"I condemn the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in particular in proving purported legality to a purported National Executive Committee convened by Leonard Ezenwa. I am concerned that it has been the consistent pattern of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide false legality to factional NEC Meetings or Conventions with its statutory attendance.

"I recall the circumstances of the purported removal of Omoyele Sowore as National Chairperson of the African Action Congress (AAC) which coincides with his arrest and incarceration for the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protests and the purported National Convention which purportedly validated it."

He also identified the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Television Authority as being of part the grand scheme to cause problems in the AAC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

"The purported National Convention was uniquely aired on government-owned owned Nigerian Television Authority. I condemn the role of the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Television Authority, and indeed the Independent National Electoral Commission in this charade.

"What is clear as noonday is that there is a grand plan on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission, actually working out the script of the entire ruling elite to shut out the working people from the electoral arena, come 2023 general elections.

"The National Assembly, more or less a gathering of ruling class ambassadors, surreptitiously inserted into the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Last week, Nzenwa claimed that Sowore, who was the party's presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, had been expelled by the party.

But Ademiluyi blamed INEC for the situation, saying it was in the habit of providing "false legality to factional NEC meetings or conventions with its statutory attendance".