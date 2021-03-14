BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Six Members Of Same Family In Osun Village

Police operatives, men of Oodua Peoples Congress and Hunters Group of Nigeria were said to have been deployed in the bush in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Some gunmen before daybreak on Sunday killed six people in a village near Wasinmi, a community along Ife/Ibadan Way, Osun State.

According to the PUNCH, the identities of the perpetrators of the crime could not be immediately ascertained, but police operatives, men of Oodua Peoples Congress and Hunters Group of Nigeria were said to have been deployed in the bush in the area.

Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying all the deceased were members of the same family.

She also said the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had visited the scene of the incident.

