Ex-Convict Re-arrested For Robbery Four Months After Prison Release

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have re-arrested a robbery suspect four months after he was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The suspect, Taiwo Sunmonu, 23, was arrested while he and his gang members were allegedly robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori in Ijannikin.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Taiwo Sunmonu, m, 23, on 13th March, 2021 at 11.30 pm, for armed robbery after he was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in November 2020, having served a five-year jail term.

“The suspect was arrested by the police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division, while responding to a distress call, as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijannikin in Lagos State. But other members of the gang escaped.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in. After the arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him.

“In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole, male, of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on 12th March 2021, at 8 pm and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.

“The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossessed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped. He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation. The police operatives have however embarked on a discreet investigation into the matter.”