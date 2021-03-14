Gunmen Murder 27-year-old FRSC Official In Edo

Unknown gunmen have killed a 27-year-old official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebube Uchebuego.

SaharaReporters gathered that Uchebuego was murdered at his residence in Ekidolor community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

The deceased was attached to the Road Safety office in the community.

There has been a spike in attacks by gunmen in Edo and other South-South states in recent times.

Uchebuego’s reported killing comes a few days after gunmen stormed the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state and abducted an unknown number of persons which include students and staff members, to an uknown location.

The development also comes some weeks after a police officer attached to Edo State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB), Clement Amoko, was kidnapped in Benin.

