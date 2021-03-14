Nigerian Elites Have Failed Us — Archbishop Kaigama

The Archbishop stated that Nigeria’s situation had been made worse by the failure of the political class to tackle injustice and nepotism in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2021

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, said the Nigerian elites have failed the country in all sectors.

Kaigama disclosed this during his homily at St. Fabian’s Parish, Efab-Jabi in Abuja.

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama

The Archbishop stated that Nigeria’s situation had been made worse by the failure of the political class to tackle injustice and nepotism in the country.

He noted that many Nigerian elites have failed and must acknowledge the depth of pain, sadness and lack of progress their decisions have caused the nation and repent of their sins.

“We must admit that we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God and the ideals of genuine patriotism to build a nation of our dreams,” he said.

“We must ask the question, ‘Why are things not working well despite the enormous blessings of God upon Nigeria?’ Until we desist from greed, injustice, discrimination, myopic view of religion, parochial ethnic interests instead of the common good, political insensitivity and the tendency to surreptitiously corner our common patrimony for the benefit of a few, we will continue dancing dangerously on the precipice.”

Kaigama explained that the reality on the ground was that the country was bedevilled by hunger, poverty, and general insecurity.

While alluding to the biblical story of the ancient serpent that was erected by Moses in the desert after Israel’s sin of rebellion against God, which was punished with the bites of fiery serpents, the Archbishop said,

“Like the Israelites, Nigerians in this journey of life have been badly bitten; we have been wounded by our human passions and inclinations, battered by our concupiscence, and propensity to become inhuman to one another on account of religion, ethnicity and politics

“In the midst of the ‘snake bites’ of hunger, poverty, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, etc., which has left us almost helpless, we must raise our eyes in faith to our Lord God.

“Like Nicodemus, who was a leading Jew of great wealth and position, but wanted enlightenment from Jesus, so must all our men of influence and power in our country genuinely seek God’s face.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Nigerian Govt Frustrated Ibori’s Trial In UK, But Wants To Take Recovered Loot, Says Falana-led Coalition
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: INEC Working For Nigerian Ruling Elite To Cause Crisis In AAC, Ademiluyi Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist In Diaspora To Launch Book On Sowore
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Shoot-on-sight Order On Possessors Of AK-47 Dangerous To All Nigerians —Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigeria Has Not Changed For Better — Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Kidnappers Shot Dead In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse, Says Borno Senator, Ndume
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Libyan Army Arrest ISIS Commander, Abu Omar
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education We Didn't Install CCTV Cameras In Hostels To Watch Our Students' Nakedness —FCET Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Convict Re-arrested For Robbery Four Months After Prison Release
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Flee, Abandon Cows As IPOB's Eastern Security Network Invades Camp In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal ‘You Are An Ingrate, Liar, You Admitted Being Caught Cheating’— FFK’s Third Wife, Regina Counters Precious
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills JTF Commander, Three Others In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME I Always Have Urge To Rape Any Girl I See —20-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad