Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving Private Cars On Campus

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, has banned students from driving private cars on campus.

The institution disclosed this in a circular dated March 9, 2021 and signed by G.E. Ihiokhan, its Registrar.

The circular stated that the measure followed “intelligence reports” received by the institution’s management.

“Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March, 2021,” the circular read.

“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus; Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance point of the Polytechnic.”

The circular advised all students to always have their identity cards with them while on the school’s campus.