Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Organization (NiMet), Prof. Sani Mashi.

Mashi’s tenure is supposed to expire in January 2022, but the President has replaced him with Bako Mansur Matazu.

Prof. Sani Mashi

No reason was given for the action, but there are allegations of fraud levelled against the former NiMet DG.

Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with a membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.

Buhari has also announced a new Rector for the College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) after the current Rector/CEO, Capt. Abdulsami Mohammed completed his first tenure of four years.

The Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, announced the new appointments through Mr James Odaudu, the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation.

Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud is the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of a flying career.

In a related development, the President has also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria.

An Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his engineering maintenance career with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing. He left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe, including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

“It should be noted that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry," the minister stated.