Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College

Mashi’s tenure is supposed to expire in January 2022, but the President has replaced him with Bako Mansur Matazu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Organization (NiMet), Prof. Sani Mashi.

Mashi’s tenure is supposed to expire in January 2022, but the President has replaced him with Bako Mansur Matazu.

Prof. Sani Mashi

No reason was given for the action, but there are allegations of fraud levelled against the former NiMet DG.

Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with a membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.

Buhari has also announced a new Rector for the College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) after the current Rector/CEO, Capt. Abdulsami Mohammed completed his first tenure of four years.

The Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, announced the new appointments through Mr James Odaudu, the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation.

Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud is the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The new Rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of a flying career.

In a related development, the President has also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria.

An Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his engineering maintenance career with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing. He left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe, including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

“It should be noted that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry," the minister stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Testifies In Court Over $25,000 Bribery Allegation Linked To Shehu Sani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Those Complaining About Unpaid Salaries Are Fraudsters, Ghost Workers—Imo Governor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Residents Experience Severe Vomiting, Bloody Urine After Consuming Sachet Water, Local Drink
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 10 Women, Children In Niger, Take Food Vendor And Her Food Along
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Transfer Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Two Others To CID, Ask Public For Evidence Against Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News My Randy Wife Ruined My Life, Introduced Her Lover To Me, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Pregnant Woman Hacks Husband To Death With Machete, Reports To Police In Delta
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad