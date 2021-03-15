Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Marriages —Pope

The Vatican stated this on Monday through its doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in response to questions and moves in some parishes to impart such blessings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Vatican has said that its priests and other Catholic Church ministers are not permitted to bless same-sex unions because such blessings are not approved if carried out.  

The Vatican stated this on Monday through its doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in response to questions and moves in some parishes to impart such blessings.

The blessings were thought to be a sign of welcome to gay Catholics since the Church does not permit homosexual marriages.

Pope Francis approved the response, the CDF said, adding that it was "not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite".

It said such blessings were not permissible even though they were "motivated by a sincere desire to welcome and accompany homosexual persons" and help them grow in the faith.

The CDF note said that since marriage between a man and a woman was a sacrament and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, they could not be extended to same-sex couples.

"For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex," it said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Apostle Suleiman's Dad Calls Him 'Enemy Of The Nation' For Persistently Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Four Catholic Priests In Delta
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Christianity Buhari Promises Christian Leaders: My Political Appointments Will Be Based On Merit And National Spread
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Will You Attend World Council Of Churches Meeting? CAN Blasts President Buhari Over OIC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity FLASHBACK: Daily Beast Reports How US Televangelist Mike Murdock Defended Biodun Fatoyinbo On Rape Charges
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Burna Boy, Wizkid, Seven Others Of Nigerian Descent Who Have Won The Grammy Awards
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fresh Abduction: Three Kaduna Primary School Pupils Escape, Teachers Still Missing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Father And Son Who Specialise In Shop Breaking, Theft
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad