Gunmen Kill Secondary School Student In Plateau

Some gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction have killed an 18-year-old Junior Secondary School 2 student of Elisto Private School in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the Dorowa Babuje community on Saturday, when the victim, David James, went out to defecate at the backyard of his compound.

Gunmen

The gunmen, who were said to be lurking within the vicinity, reportedly shot him at a close range several times before they fled.

The aggrieved parents of the deceased, Solomon James, 68, and his wife, Rose James, 60, could not hold back their tears as they cried over the loss of their young son.



Solomon said his son was a pillar to the family as he combined working at a mining site with schooling to cater for his education and the family.

The father of the deceased, who spoke with Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria, said, "We have been visited with a very big loss of my son, David James, who was 18 and a secondary student at Elisto Private School, Barkin Ladi. He was largely our human strength in terms of provisions for survival through Tin mining the lad was engaged in while schooling.

"My son was on a particular medication that made him defecate frequently. He was pressed again and went out as usual since we don’t have the means to have an indoor restroom; it was there his precious life was terminated by the killers.



"On hearing his cry, we rushed to the scene and carried him to the nearby hospital before he gave up the ghost. While conveying him to the hospital he said he knew those who shot at him and could identify them not knowing that he would give up in a short while.”

Meanwhile, one of the community leaders, Elder John Choji, called on security agencies and the government to come to the aid of the community, adding that the community had been under attack by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen for quite some time.