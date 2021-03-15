Kano Health Ministry Task Force Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N6 Billion

Since the inauguration of the task force in 2012, it has destroyed counterfeit drugs in the state on about 20 different occasions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Kano State Ministry of Health Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake, Substandard Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods has said it seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the last nine years.
 
The chairman of the committee, Gali Sule, disclosed this during an interactive session on Saturday.

Drugs independent.ng

According to him, since the inauguration of the task force in 2012, it has destroyed counterfeit drugs in the state on about 20 different occasions.
 
He attributed the success to the "hard work and commitment" of its members and other related agencies established to fight the menace.
 
He said the state’s ranking on the consumption of fake and substandard drugs had dropped from number one to six in a recent rating.
 
He said: “If you sanitise Kano of fake drugs, you are sanitising many countries in the region of Africa of substandard drugs because countries like Niger, Chad, even Sudan, among others buy their drugs from Kano.
 
“We have destroyed all the seized drugs, 20 destruction exercises for the seized drugs have been held since 2012, mostly witnessed by the executive governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.”
 
He narrated how, before the inauguration of the committee, the government was spending a lot of money on malaria, yet the sicknesses persisted as a result of fake and counterfeit malaria drugs which were causing drug resistance.

"Drug hawkers in Kano have been drastically reduced. Before, they were everywhere but they are no more; they have relocated to neighbouring states. Just three days ago, we confiscated fake and adulterated antimalarial drugs, which if left undetected would have affected many, especially pregnant women," he said.
 
"The logo on the drug is for a partnership programme between Kano state and some international donors on antimalarial drugs. The partnership had terminated three years ago, but these people are still using the logo to manufacture the fake drug.”
 
He said a site was being built, where all drug marketers, especially wholesalers in Kano would be relocated.
 
"All the drug regulatory agencies will be there to ensure that fake drugs are not brought in and distributed. Kano governor approved the site and it is almost 80 percent completed,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kano State Police Arrest Drug Traffickers, Parade Them For Media
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA Arrests Chef With N14bn Methamphetamine At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Executive Order: NDLEA Insists It Won’t Leave Seaports, Warns Saboteurs
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs UN Wants Nigeria To Tackle Rising Menace Of Pharmaceutical Drug Abuse Among Youths
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA To Curb Drug Abuse Through Surprise Raiding Strategy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs How Drug Abuse Is Wrecking Female Lives In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Burna Boy, Wizkid, Seven Others Of Nigerian Descent Who Have Won The Grammy Awards
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fresh Abduction: Three Kaduna Primary School Pupils Escape, Teachers Still Missing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Father And Son Who Specialise In Shop Breaking, Theft
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad