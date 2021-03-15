Kano Residents Experience Severe Vomiting, Bloody Urine After Consuming Sachet Water, Local Drink

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

Some residents of Kano Municipal, Kumbotso and Gwale local government areas of Kano State have shown symptoms of severe vomiting and blood-in-urine after consuming sachet water and local drink suspected to have been prepared with expired and adulterated products.

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, on Monday, said it was investigating the cause.

NAFDAC said it had collected water samples and flavour products for laboratory analysis, following the outbreak of the yet-to-be ascertained infectious disease in the Kano metropolis, NAN reported.

The state coordinator of the agency, Shaba Muhammad, said the samples had been referred to its laboratory in Kaduna for analysis.

Muhammad said the agency received a report of manifestation of the disease, suspected to be caused by drinking sachet water and locally processed drinks in the metropolis.

He explained that a team of officials of the agency had visited the infected persons at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kano, as well as some of the affected areas.

According to the agency, reports indicated that the infection involved the consumption of sachet water and local drinks suspected to have been prepared with expired and adulterated products.

“Reports indicated that the infection involves sachet water and local drinks suspected to have been prepared with expired and adulterated products.

“We collected samples of the suspected water and the products for analysis to establish the cause of the disease,” he said.

Muhammad urged residents to always check labels of products, adding that NAFDAC had scaled up surveillance to check the circulation of fake and counterfeit products in the state.

The state Ministry of Health said it had begun to investigate the disease recorded in parts of Kano Municipal, Kumbotso and Gwale local government areas of the state.

The infected persons developed symptoms such as severe vomiting and urine mixed with blood after drinking suspicious sachet water and local drink.

SaharaReporters, New York

