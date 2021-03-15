My Randy Wife Ruined My Life, Introduced Her Lover To Me, Man Tells Court

A public transporter, Oluseyi Adegoke, on Monday begged a Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan to dissolve his 20-year-old marriage to his wife, Bunmi on the grounds of adultery, threat to life and attempt to inherit his property.

Oluseyi, a resident of Bembo-Apata area in Ibadan and a member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ibadan told the court that life had not been the same with him since he became aware of his wife’ romantic affair with another man.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He added that his wife had introduced her lover to him as her relation and that he had unknowingly accorded him respect as an 'in-law'.

“In 2017, a woman in our neighbourhood confronted me that Bunmi was in a serious romantic affair with her husband and begged me to warn my wife.

“I was shocked, but still asked her father about the man and the whole incident.

“Bunmi’s father, however, told me that the man was not a member of their family and in fact, doesn’t know him.

“When Bunmi realised that her promiscuity had been demystified, she abandoned my home in December 2017 with all my property.

“Three months after, Bunmi had squandered all the money and started sending emmiserries to plead with me for her return,” he explained.

Adegoke further said that despite his opposition to her return, he came home one night to meet Bunmi fully back as the two children also pleaded with me to allow her stay.

“My lord, ever since she returned in 2020, I have not been myself as I have struggled with one illness or the other.

“Soon, I developed a stroke and lost my means of sustenance while Bunmi refused to show any concern about my well-being.

“Besides, she got angry recently and attempted to smash a pestle on my head, but after my escape from the scene, she destroyed the winscreen of the only car I have left.

“Worse still, she locked me outside and claimed that the house belonged to her, but for the quick intervention of the police at Apata police post, she would have permanently claimed it.

“My lord, Bunmi has put me in bondage and she has continuously looted my valuable property for sale,” Adegoke sobbed in court.

Bunmi opposed the suit and denied all the allegations levelled against her.

She noted that her husband was only being hunted by his past evil deeds even though she refused to speak on the issue of promiscuity levelled against her.

“I linked Adegoke with my brother who was an executive officer in the then NURTW in Ibadan who put him in charge of income generation where he made a lot of money, but he pretended as if there was nothing there.

“Adegoke never took care of the children and me, including their school fees.

“He is with my N500,000 and I catered for him when he was critically ill,” Bunmi said.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that any mother who instigates the children against the father and vice versa as Bunmi did would incur the wrath of God.

Odunade consequently dissolved the union so that there might be peace.

He awarded custody of the two children to Adegoke and ordered Bunmi to leave the house immediately.