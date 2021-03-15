Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen stormed the school on Monday and abducted an unspecified number of pupils and teachers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of pupils and teachers from a primary school in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the state government was currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers involved in the incident.

According to Aruwan, the state government will issue a comprehensive statement “as soon as possible”.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.”

SaharaReporters, New York

