Police Arrest Father And Son Who Specialise In Shop Breaking, Theft

The spokesperson for the command, Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday, said the suspects, said to be notorious for such, confessed to have stolen the recovered items from Kaduna and Jigawa states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a man and his son for shop breaking and theft.
 
The spokesperson for the command, Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday, said the suspects, said to be notorious for such, confessed to have stolen the recovered items from Kaduna and Jigawa states.


 
He said, "On the 11/3/2021 at about 0300hrs based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Sani Kabir of Tashar Fulani village, a notorious criminal that specialises in shop breaking and theft.

"He was arrested at Malufamshi town alongside one Abdullahi Kabir with a Golf III Station wagon with registration number FTA 281 XB loaded with the following stolen items, including 15 bags of maize, 16 brand new bundles of shadda, 32 women wrappers (Atamfa) and 13 brand new motorcycle tyres."

In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the items from the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state and Yalo village in the Kaugama LGA of Jigawa state respectively.

Other exhibits recovered include one criminal charm, 2 pressing irons, 3 police tags, 4 civil defence woven caps.
 
He stated that investigation was still ongoing into the crimes committed by the man and his son. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Transfer Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Two Others To CID, Ask Public For Evidence Against Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME NYSC Sacks 34 Employees Over Misconduct, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policemen, Land Grabbers Attack Lagos Estate, Shoot At Residents, Lock People For Four Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Land Grabbers Allegedly Working For Ex-Senate President, Anyim Invade Funeral, Cut Mourners With Machetes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Kidnappers Shot Dead In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ex-Convict Re-arrested For Robbery Four Months After Prison Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Reportedly Abduct Two Varsity Students, Demand N50 Million Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Burna Boy, Wizkid, Seven Others Of Nigerian Descent Who Have Won The Grammy Awards
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fresh Abduction: Three Kaduna Primary School Pupils Escape, Teachers Still Missing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Number Of Teachers, Pupils Abducted From Kaduna Primary School On Monday Not Yet Ascertained— State Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad