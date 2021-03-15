Police Arrest Father And Son Who Specialise In Shop Breaking, Theft

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a man and his son for shop breaking and theft.



The spokesperson for the command, Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday, said the suspects, said to be notorious for such, confessed to have stolen the recovered items from Kaduna and Jigawa states.





He said, "On the 11/3/2021 at about 0300hrs based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Sani Kabir of Tashar Fulani village, a notorious criminal that specialises in shop breaking and theft.

"He was arrested at Malufamshi town alongside one Abdullahi Kabir with a Golf III Station wagon with registration number FTA 281 XB loaded with the following stolen items, including 15 bags of maize, 16 brand new bundles of shadda, 32 women wrappers (Atamfa) and 13 brand new motorcycle tyres."

In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the items from the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state and Yalo village in the Kaugama LGA of Jigawa state respectively.

Other exhibits recovered include one criminal charm, 2 pressing irons, 3 police tags, 4 civil defence woven caps.



He stated that investigation was still ongoing into the crimes committed by the man and his son.