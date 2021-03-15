Police Transfer Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Two Others To CID, Ask Public For Evidence Against Them

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, denied that the command detained complainants who reported any case against the Fulani herdsmen at the police station in Ibarapa axis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

The Oyo State Police Command on Monday transferred the Ibarapa-based herdsmen, Isikilu Wakili to the state Criminal Investigation Department,L (CID), Iyaganku, Ibadan for discreet investigation.

The command refuted the allegation, describing it as unfounded and baseless.

Wakili was arrested by members of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) following a petition by residents of Ayete in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area that Wakili and his men were attacking their people.

The statement reads, "We would like to inform the general public that sequel to the arrest of Iskilu Wakili and two (2) other persons and subsequent transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, discreet investigation on the suspects has commenced.

"Consequent upon this, seasoned detectives have since started investigating Wakili and his suspected accomplices. The Command wishes to invite members of the public who have corroborating evidence against them to appear; this will go a long way in ensuring that water-tight evidence is established for the purpose of diligent prosecution. 

"The Commissioner of Police wishes to refute the allegation of detaining complainants who reported any case against the Fulani herdsmen at the police station in Ibarapa axis and equally taking money from them before granting them bail. This assertion is unfounded and baseless. While assuring that diligent investigation and prosecution will be taken into consideration at all times, the CP wishes to strongly discourage the propagation of unverified and misleading news, by persons or groups of persons as this is counterproductive to feats achieved by the police through diligence and dedication in the pursuit of justice."

Wakili had been blamed by the Yoruba community in Ibarapa, Oyo State for many killings and kidnap cases in the area. 

Shortly after he was arrested by OPC members and handed over to the police, the police arrested and detained three OPC members, saying they were responsible for burning Wakili's house and killing a woman. 

