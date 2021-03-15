Those Complaining About Unpaid Salaries Are Fraudsters, Ghost Workers—Imo Governor

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has described those complaining of unpaid salaries in Imo state as ''ghost workers or fraudsters''.

Uzodinma who stated this when he spoke to newsmen on Monday, as part of activities marking his first anniversary in office, claimed he had paid the salaries of all genuine workers in the state.

Hope Uzodinma

“This government has paid every genuine worker; those complaining of non-payment are either ghost workers or fraudsters. I am challenging anybody who has not received his or her salaries to come to Government House with his employment details and we will pay him or her immediately," he said.

The governor said that the era when Permanent Secretaries were chosen through appointment was over. He added that directors must pass promotion examinations and interviews before being appointed as Permanent Secretaries to ensure that only competent people were appointed.

He also promised to revive all abandoned state-owned industries to enhance the state’s economy.