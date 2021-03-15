Those Complaining About Unpaid Salaries Are Fraudsters, Ghost Workers—Imo Governor

Uzodinma who stated this when he spoke to newsmen on Monday, as part of activities marking his first anniversary in office, claimed he had paid the salaries of all genuine workers in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has described those complaining of unpaid salaries in Imo state as ''ghost workers or fraudsters''.

Uzodinma who stated this when he spoke to newsmen on Monday, as part of activities marking his first anniversary in office, claimed he had paid the salaries of all genuine workers in the state.

Hope Uzodinma

“This government has paid every genuine worker; those complaining of non-payment are either ghost workers or fraudsters. I am challenging anybody who has not received his or her salaries to come to Government House with his employment details and we will pay him or her immediately," he said.

The governor said that the era when Permanent Secretaries were chosen through appointment was over. He added that directors must pass promotion examinations and interviews before being appointed as Permanent Secretaries to ensure that only competent people were appointed.

He also promised to revive all abandoned state-owned industries to enhance the state’s economy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Testifies In Court Over $25,000 Bribery Allegation Linked To Shehu Sani
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity 9 Bandits Killed On Their Way To Buy Foodstuff, Recharge Cards, Four Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Residents Experience Severe Vomiting, Bloody Urine After Consuming Sachet Water, Local Drink
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Asari Dokubo's Biafran Declaration A Joke Made By Attention Seeker, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 10 Women, Children In Niger, Take Food Vendor And Her Food Along
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Recommended Bawa Among Four Names To Head EFCC—AGF Malami Opens Up
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Transfer Suspected Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Two Others To CID, Ask Public For Evidence Against Them
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News My Randy Wife Ruined My Life, Introduced Her Lover To Me, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad