`Warn Bandits In Local Language They Understand, Not English`— Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Sani criticised the President for his incessant toothless barks to criminals after they have carried out their attacks on innocent citizens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2021

An ex-Senator, Shehu Sani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to communicate his threats to bandits in their local language if he is really serious about ending insecurity in the country.

Shehu Sani

He wrote on his Twitter handle that warning them in English had been pointless.

Sani was reacting to several warnings that had been given to bandits and other criminals perpetrating crimes in the country, by the President through his spokesmen.

In one of the recent threats issued, President Buhari said, “The only thing standing between our security forces and the bandits are the rules of engagement.”

A few weeks after the incident in which the President warned the bandits, they attacked again and abducted 39 students at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna.

Again, the President issued a fresh warning, saying the country would not allow their activities to ruin the school system.  

Reacting to all these, Sani tweeted, “All warnings issued to the bandits should be made in the local language they can understand. Warning them in English is so far futile.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

