Adebanjo To Lead Afenifere As Fasoranti Steps Down

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

Pa Reuben Fasoranti has stepped down as the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. 

He has been replaced by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the former deputy leader of the group. 

L-R: Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Pa Reuben Fasoranti

However, Adebanjo will only lead the group in an acting capacity. 

Former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East Council Area, Ilesa, Osun State, emerged as the new deputy national leader of the group.

Pa Fasoranti is 95 years old and has not been active for some time. 

It has also been a difficult period for Pa Fasoranti since the killing of his daughter, Olufunke Olakunri, in 2019.

Meanwhile, Pa Adebanjo will be 92 this year, meaning the group may want to shop for its substantive national leader fast. 

