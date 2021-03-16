Asari Dokubo: North Believes In One Nigeria, We Don’t Want Secession — Arewa Consultative Forum

The Arewa Consultative Forum has reiterated its belief in a united Nigeria amid calls for secession in some quarters.

The group spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday while reacting to the declaration of a Biafra Customary Government by a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

Asari Dokubo

Dokubo had on Sunday declared himself the leader of the new Biafra defacto Customary Government (BCG).

In a statement signed by Uche Mefor, BCG’s Head of Information and Communications, the former militant leader also named those who would serve as leaders in the government alongside himself.

But reacting to the development, the forum's National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said the North is only after the unity of Nigeria and not interested in pushing for Arewa Republic.

He said the country had fought a civil war to keep Nigeria as one, stressing that the lessons learnt from the war should not be easily forgotten.

“We are not interested in the Arewa Republic. We believe in one Nigeria, we fought a civil war to keep Nigeria one and we cannot fight a civil war only to come and declare an independent nation again, n