Asari Dokubo: North Believes In One Nigeria, We Don’t Want Secession — Arewa Consultative Forum

The group spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday while reacting to the declaration of a Biafra Customary Government by a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The Arewa Consultative Forum has reiterated its belief in a united Nigeria amid calls for secession in some quarters. 

The group spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday while reacting to the declaration of a Biafra Customary Government by a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

Asari Dokubo

Dokubo had on Sunday declared himself the leader of the new Biafra defacto Customary Government (BCG).

See Also Politics Ex-Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari, Declares Biafra Government 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

In a statement signed by Uche Mefor, BCG’s Head of Information and Communications, the former militant leader also named those who would serve as leaders in the government alongside himself.

But reacting to the development, the forum's National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said the North is only after the unity of Nigeria and not interested in pushing for Arewa Republic. 

He said the country had fought a civil war to keep Nigeria as one, stressing that the lessons learnt from the war should not be easily forgotten.

“We are not interested in the Arewa Republic. We believe in one Nigeria, we fought a civil war to keep Nigeria one and we cannot fight a civil war only to come and declare an independent nation again, n

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Blocked Petition: Nigerians In Diaspora Write Buhari, Others, Threaten To Stop Sending Money Home
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Adebanjo To Lead Afenifere As Fasoranti Steps Down
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Was Brutalised By Imo Deputy Speaker Over Facebook Post —Comedian
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NiMet DG, Appoints New Rector For Aviation College
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Lawyer, Segun Odubela, Dies of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Introduces New Charges For USSD Services
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel US Contacts Nigerian Visa Applicants Affected By Trump’s Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Nigeria, Ghana Renew Rivalry Over Burna Boy, Wizkid's Grammy Award Win
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Youths Burn Fulani Herders’ Settlement In Saki To Protest Killing Of Farmer Tied To Tree
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad