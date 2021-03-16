Board Vehicles From Only Motor Parks Over Insecurity, NYSC Warns Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps has advised corps members not to embark on journeys outside their states of posting without the permission of their state coordinators.

The scheme on Tuesday noted that corps members should also be security conscious and enter vehicles only at designated motorparks in their respective states of posting.

File photo

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated these while advising corps members at Nasarawa and Benue states' camps to embark on tangible Community Development Service to qualify them for the honours at the state and presidential levels.

“You as corps members are to always seek permission from your state coordinators before travelling. You must ensure that you board vehicles from designated motor parks only.

“You must not relocate. You must not reject posting to your Place of Primary Assignment. You must get approval from the NYSC for the project you want to embark upon. Equally, you must have won the State Honours Award before you can qualify for nomination for the President's Honours Award.

“The selection process which is highly credible is usually handled by a Committee of Nigerians with integrity drawn from various organisations in the public and private sectors.

“On the Community Development Service, you must study to feel the needs of your host communities and execute projects that would uplift the living standard of the people. It is against the policy of the scheme for corps members to spend their personal money on CDS projects.

“The funds must be sourced from members of the host communities as a way of encouraging them to take ownership of the facilities that would be provided.”