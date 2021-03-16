BREAKING: Kaduna Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools

According to memo signed by the zonal education office, Sabon Tasha, all schools should close due to the prevailing security situation in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

According to memo signed by the zonal education office, Sabon Tasha, all schools should close due to the prevailing security situation in the area.

Sahara Reporters Media

The memo, dated March 16, was addressed to all principals of public and private schools.

Gunmen had on March 11 stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, kidnapping 39 students.

The Kaduna college was said to have about 300 male and female students, mostly aged 17 and older at the time of the attack.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, said 39 of the students were missing.

Aruwan disclosed that “further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for including 23 females and 16 males.”

Few days after, the Nigerian army said it foiled an attempt by the gunmen to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School in Rigachikun, Kaduna State.

The gunmen also attacked UBE Primary School, Rama in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Monday, abducting some students and teachers.

SaharaReporters gathered that the that the gunmen who came on about motorcycles arrived the school around 9am.

In an annual security report by the state government, at least 937 people died in violent attacks and mass atrocities in Kaduna State last year.

The report attributed the deaths to kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities that cut “across all ethnic and religious groups” in Kaduna State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Education Now Under Attack In Northern Nigeria, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Borno Mega Primary Schools Sell Admission Slots To Parents, Collect N30, 000 For Teaching Jobs— Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Board Vehicles From Only Motor Parks Over Insecurity, NYSC Warns Corps Members
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News President Buhari’s Outrider Dies In Road Accident Involving Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's Convoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel US Contacts Nigerian Visa Applicants Affected By Trump’s Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Covenant Varsity Lecturer For Raping 17-Year-Old Student
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Orders Bank Workers To Declare Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad