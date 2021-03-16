BREAKING: Kaduna Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

According to memo signed by the zonal education office, Sabon Tasha, all schools should close due to the prevailing security situation in the area.

The memo, dated March 16, was addressed to all principals of public and private schools.

Gunmen had on March 11 stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, kidnapping 39 students.

The Kaduna college was said to have about 300 male and female students, mostly aged 17 and older at the time of the attack.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, said 39 of the students were missing.

Aruwan disclosed that “further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for including 23 females and 16 males.”

Few days after, the Nigerian army said it foiled an attempt by the gunmen to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School in Rigachikun, Kaduna State.

The gunmen also attacked UBE Primary School, Rama in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Monday, abducting some students and teachers.

SaharaReporters gathered that the that the gunmen who came on about motorcycles arrived the school around 9am.

In an annual security report by the state government, at least 937 people died in violent attacks and mass atrocities in Kaduna State last year.

The report attributed the deaths to kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities that cut “across all ethnic and religious groups” in Kaduna State.