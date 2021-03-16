Court Remands Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili, Others In Prison, Charges Them For Murder, Kidnapping

A Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday remanded the Ibarapa-based suspected Fulani warlord and herdman, Abdullahi Isiaka (Iskilu) Wakili, in Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

The 77-year-old Wakili was recently arrested by men of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) for alleged kidnapping, destruction of farms and other offences.

The court remanded Wakili along with his sons, Abu, 45 and Samaila, 27, as well as Aliyu Manu, 20, after charging them with six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects, adjourned the matter till May 17, for mention.



Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.