Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity

Many Nigerians on Twitter have lambasted the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, over his visit to Niger State for consultations with two former heads of state on the insecurity situation in the country.

Fayose had, in a Twitter post on Monday, disclosed that he met General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), adding that they had fruitful deliberations.

He wrote, “Today in Minna, Niger State, I met two great leaders, former Military Heads of State, General Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. We had fruitful discussions on way forward concerning the country's security, economic and political challenges. Consultation continues.”

But many Nigerians are of the opinion that the two heads of state he visited contributed to worsening the insecurity situation in the country.



While many condemned the move, others stated that it showed Fayose was trying to be nationally relevant ahead of the 2023 elections.

A Twitter user, @temmynee, condemned this, saying it was not ideal.

He tweeted, “I don't recall the last time any politician went to the former presidents in America, most of whom are still in their right senses to discuss the nation's challenges. It is only in Nigeria that you see politicians visiting the finished old soldiers to discuss national issues.”

Like many of those who reacted, @Ogbadoyi1 posted, “These are not great leaders, they're the woes of Nigeria's problem.”

Another user, @olusholaspecia wrote, “The hustle for 2023 has begun. Same people, same strategy and obviously the same result is expected.”

@Ralph08422383 posted, "Kindly tell me what makes them great leaders. Every past leader of Nigeria, including you fouled and failed.”

Condemning the choice of personalities Fayose visited, a Twitter user, @jhaleel123, said, “In Mr Fayose's lexicon, Babangida, the gateway and architect to Nigeria's downfall and evils; Abdulsalami, the silent pen robber are now great generals, just like him, just like others. it's well.”

Also, @dankol20 alleged, “There cannot be any way forward since you met with major players that put us backwards (Minna devils). One annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by MKO (Abiola), the other supervised his killing in 1998.”

@AtereBC also holds the same opinion. He wrote, “Those two leaders you met are part of the problems of this nation.”

For @ikeaniede1, it was not ideal for the former governor to have consulted with the former heads of states whom he alleged were responsible for some of the insecurity challenges in the country.

He said, “The problem is that these same people kept us in our present condition. Why consulting with them?”



@TitusDairo wrote, “Bunch of idiots because you whole lot had once been in government to enrich yourselves and suppress your people without any meaningful achievements. Is being an ex-president or governor a qualification for being a great leader? Mediocre’s reasoning.”