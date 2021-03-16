Oil Pipeline Vandals Escape From NSCDC Detention In Kogi

Some suspected vandals arrested for vandalising pipelines have reportedly escaped from the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi state.

The anti-vandals unit of the corps had, on March 11, arrested the suspects, identified as Hassan Sani, Auwal Mohamed, Mohamed Mustapha, Mudashiru Abubakar and Ibrahim Rabiu, while ferrying products siphoned from the Niger Delta region to the North.

NSCDC

Upon interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that the products were illegally scooped from a pipeline in a forest in an oil-rich state.

A source, who spoke with Daily Trust, alleged that some officers aided the escape of the culprits.

It was also alleged that a guard in charge of the cell whose name was given as Aliu Sunday, was heavily drunk on the day the suspects escaped.

The source said, “These suspects could not have escaped on their own; it was made possible with the aid of some officers because the wall of the cell is so high and solid that it will be very difficult to break.

“We understand that one of the suspects in the cell gave a phone number of a certain fellow who in turn reached out to some of our men that facilitated their escape.”



The state commandant, Samuel Peter Maigari, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that he had ordered the detention of those on duty when the suspects escaped.

He said a full investigation would be conducted to fish out those who facilitated the escape.