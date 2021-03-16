Our People Facing Death Sentence Over NPDC Pollution— Delta Community

The pollution is believed to have occurred from the operations of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which operates OML 40 on behalf of the NPDC/Elcrest joint venture.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2021

Members of the Polobubo community also known as Tsekelewu in the Warri-North Local Government Area of Delta state have raised the alarm over crude oil spill polluting homes, farmlands, and rivers. 

According to them, the pollution is a health hazard to inhabitants. 

The pollution is believed to have occurred from the operations of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which operates OML 40 on behalf of the NPDC/Elcrest joint venture.

A statement by the youth president of Polobubo, Paul Toruwei, alleged that the affected people were in the throes of death occasioned by the massive spill and air pollution.

“On Monday, March 15, 2021, in the early hours of Sunday, 14th March, 2021, the major pipeline transporting crude oil from Opuama flow station in Oil Mining Lease (OML40) ruptured which resulted in the spillage of oil in all water bodies and swamp forest of the communities in the operational areas which include Opuama, Polobubo, and their bloc/satellite communities,” it said. 

According to Toruwei, the incident has brought sorrow and anguish to many residents as numerous persons have already even hospitalised. He said one Pa Anthony Ebiogbo of Opuama community lost his life due to gas inhalation arising from the oil spillage in the early hours of Monday 15th March, 2021. 

He said: "As I speak, economic activities have been grounded. As a matter of fact, throughout Sunday, March 14, 2021, residents couldn't cook their food due to fear of fire outbreak as a result of gas coming out of the said pipeline, which enveloped the whole vicinity. 

“To forestall further damage to residents of the affected communities, Mr. Paul Toruwei as a matter of urgency called on the the Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on the management of NPDC/ELCREST to swing into action and take remedial actions by containing the further spread of the spillage, provide medical care, food, water and other necessities in order to save the lives of residents who have been denied their source of livelihood. The communities also call on the NOSDRA, DPR and Ministry of Environment to activate the process of JIV to ascertain the cause of of spillage, send relief materials immediately and make arrangements to compensate the affected communities.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corporations Shell Petroleum Caught Lying About Clean-Up Operations, According To Amnesty International
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Environment Ogoniland Is Not The Most Polluted Land In The Niger Delta Region-Prof. Hilary Inyang
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Civil Society Groups Want GMOs Banned, Seek Repeal Of National Biosafety Management Act
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Illegal Shipment Of GMO Maize Raises Concern From Environmental Group
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment PENGASSAN Asks FG, Rivers To End Port Harcourt Soot Problem
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Miyetti Allah President Uses Convoy, Flashy SUV, Police Escorts
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Lawyer, Segun Odubela, Dies of COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Authorities Redeploy Zamfara DPO For Allegedly Conniving With Bandits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Blocked Petition: Nigerians In Diaspora Write Buhari, Others, Threaten To Stop Sending Money Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigeria, Ghana Renew Rivalry Over Burna Boy, Wizkid's Grammy Award Win
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Man Protecting His Newly-wedded Wife From Rape On Wedding Night In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News My Randy Wife Ruined My Life, Introduced Her Lover To Me, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Theft: Nigerians Attack Ivory Coast For 'Unlawfully Jailing' Nigerian Lady 20 Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad