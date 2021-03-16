Youths Burn Fulani Herders’ Settlement In Saki To Protest Killing Of Farmer Tied To Tree

Residents of Saki and other communities in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State now live in fear following the alleged killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herders at Oke Orogun village in Saki West Local Government Area.

According to Vanguard, the victim was tied to a tree before being hacked to death.

Oyo state on the map

But the state police command said it was a case of armed robbery.

A source said the farmer was attacked on Saturday night and before people came for his rescue, he had died.

But after some youths in Saki saw his remains, they were enraged.

They protested and mobilised for a reprisal, burning the herders’ settlement in the area.

In a viral video, the angry youths were heard cursing the killers of the farmers.

CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who insisted that it was an armed robbery attack, said, “Yes, it was a robbery incident which happened on March 12, 2021, where one Sukurupu (male) was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilised for a reprisal attack.

“The Area Commander, Saki, called a stakeholders' meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to the term. Police tactical teams are on the ground to curtail the untoward situation."