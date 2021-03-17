Abducted OOU Students Regain Freedom

The female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), who were abducted in the front of their hostel in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have regained freedom.

They were released on Tuesday night but it is unclear if any ransom was paid.

Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, studying Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics at the Ayetoro Campus of OOU, were abducted on Sunday night.

The development had sparked outrage, with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatening to shut down all tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had ordered security operatives to rescue the students unhurt.

The police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the students' release but did not go into details.

He said they would be reunited with their families, DailyTrust reports.

Nigeria is currently facing one of its most trying moments as kidnapping has become widespread despite the government's efforts to secure lives and property.