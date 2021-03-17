Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun

He was said to have snuck into Ogun State for cover and then proceeded to recruit other Fulani men into a new kidnap ring, which he formed in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Fulani kidnap kingpin said to be notorious, Usman Hassan, who escaped from Ibadan, Oyo State after killing one of his gang’s victims.

Usman and his accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State after they abducted a farm owner at Solalu village, collected a ransom, and still killed him

Fulani kidnap kingpin, Usman Hassan. Daily Post

He was said to have snuck into Ogun State for cover and then proceeded to recruit other Fulani men into a new kidnap ring, which he formed in the state.

It was gathered that detectives from Ogun State Police Command invaded his hideout in the Imala area and arrested him following information they got about his activities from those he had tried to recruit into his new gang.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explained that Usman had told detectives he conspired with his biological brother, one Tahiru Usman, and others to kidnap a victim in the Akinyele area of Ibadan and kill the victim after collecting ransom.

According to him, the gang members were afraid that the victim could identify them later if spared.

Usman would be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he will be prosecuted.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity RCCG Staff Abducted In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abducted OOU Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians React As Fayose Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Orders Bank Workers To Declare Assets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News President Buhari’s Outrider Dies In Road Accident Involving Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's Convoy
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Churches Are Not Companies, Government Has No Power To Appoint People Over Us—Oyedepo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Rants In the Face Of Staggering Realities, By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad