Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Fulani kidnap kingpin said to be notorious, Usman Hassan, who escaped from Ibadan, Oyo State after killing one of his gang’s victims.

Usman and his accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State after they abducted a farm owner at Solalu village, collected a ransom, and still killed him

Fulani kidnap kingpin, Usman Hassan.

He was said to have snuck into Ogun State for cover and then proceeded to recruit other Fulani men into a new kidnap ring, which he formed in the state.

It was gathered that detectives from Ogun State Police Command invaded his hideout in the Imala area and arrested him following information they got about his activities from those he had tried to recruit into his new gang.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explained that Usman had told detectives he conspired with his biological brother, one Tahiru Usman, and others to kidnap a victim in the Akinyele area of Ibadan and kill the victim after collecting ransom.

According to him, the gang members were afraid that the victim could identify them later if spared.

Usman would be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he will be prosecuted.

