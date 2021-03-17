Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles

It was not clear yet the number of casualties from the incident although a number of persons were said to be injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Gun-wielding bandits have attacked the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, while reportedly travelling along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits shot at the emir’s convoy on Tuesday, destroying his vehicles with bullets.

“He was attacked on his way to Kaduna from Abuja,” a source confirmed.

The emir was one of top traditional rulers who held a virtual meeting with the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, only last week when the recurring crisis of banditry ravaging the state was discussed.

It had been revealed that bandits killed 937 persons in Kaduna State in 2020 alone, according to a report by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

According to the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Samuel Aruwan, 1,972 residents were kidnapped in the same year.

El-Rufai, who received the report, had ruled out dialogue with and amnesty for bandits.

He said his administration would not negotiate with criminals of any description and under any guise.

Igabi, Kajuru and Birnin Gwari – all in the senatorial district – had the highest death figures of 152, 144 and 122 respectively.

El-Rufai had said criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation, adding that, bandits, cattle rustlers and armed militias must be degraded and decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority.

The governor had reiterated his call for the decentralisation of policing, arguing: “there are simply not enough police officers and the idea of policing such a vast Federal Republic in a unitary manner is not pragmatic.”

In his report, the commissioner said “victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions.”

