EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Takes Over Military Base In Borno

The insurgents stormed the community, shooting in all directions before ramming a pick-up truck loaded with explosives into the military base.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have taken over a military base in Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the insurgents stormed the community, shooting in all directions before ramming a pick-up truck loaded with explosives into the military base.

A resident said the gunmen came in different groups and could not be counted.

He added that some Nigerian soldiers were killed while others fled into the bush.

“They came, hundreds of them, with guns, trucks, and grenades and started firing from different directions. The soldiers ran away and left us on our own. They didn’t shoot at them (insurgents) at all. Though some soldiers were killed I can’t say how many,” he told SaharaReporters.

‪It was learnt that the insurgents also burnt a Nigerian army tanker and some buildings in the military base.‬

The attack on the base took place just days after Boko Haram fighters ambushed a military convoy in Gudumbali, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno state, killing over 15 soldiers, including the commanding officer, 123 Special Forces Battalion, Major U.I. Urang. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and therefore frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents. 

Many soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two vehicles loaded with explosives rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram North-East Nigeria Needs Fresh $1billion To Address Boko Haram Crisis— UN
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Counters Nigerian Army, Releases Pictures of 16 Killed, Abducted Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram SSS Arrests Top Boko Haram Commander Wanted Since 2012, Other Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Four Suicide Bombers Die On A Failed Mission in Maiduguri
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Governors Approve $1 Billion From Excess Crude Account To Fight Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Panic As Massive Deportation Of Nigerians From Germany Begins Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Biafra Agitation Broke Into Factions Under Kanu, Mefor, Dokubo Over Money, Others— Intel Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youths Hoist Oduduwa Republic Flags In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Another Ibadan Kidnap Kingpin, Usman Arrested In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot At Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy, Destroy Vehicles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity PHOTONEWS: Gunmen Attack Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Zubairu Maigwari II, On His Way To Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Orders Bank Workers To Declare Assets
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Trade European Union Reports Nigeria To Okonjo-Iweala-Led World Trade Organisation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Three Injured As Muslims, Christians Clash Over Use Of Hijab In Kwara Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News President Buhari’s Outrider Dies In Road Accident Involving Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's Convoy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad