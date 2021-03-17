Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad

The Department of State Services (DSS) had subsequently arrested Yakasai, who was detained for days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former Media aide of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has relocated abroad.

Ganduje had fired Yakasai in February after he criticised the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity.

In some pictures he posted on social media, Yakasai was seen at the airport of a yet to be known country.

A Qatar Airways aircraft was also seen in the background. He captioned the tweet “Goodbye Naija”.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

