Judge Knocks EFCC Over Inaccurate Twitter Posts On Shehu Sani

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its inaccurate report of court proceedings on its official Twitter page.

Ekwo, who presided over the ongoing trial of Senator Shehu Sani involving an alleged $25,000 fraud on Tuesday expressed worry and disappointment that the government agency would put an incorrect report about a trial in the public domain. 

The judge said, “An open court, which its proceedings are recorded verbatim... seeing that inaccurate report of the case before me on the official Twitter (page) of EFCC is worrisome.”

He said court proceedings were strictly about the law and what it says and not about the sentiments or opinions of people. 

"Court proceedings are not about someone or public opinion, but about the standpoint of the law,” the judge said.

The judge frowned on the inconsistency of the anti-graft agency in the change of prosecution counsel, noting that it was the third time it changed its counsel since the beginning of the case.

Ekwo's admonition came when another counsel, different from the counsel who had appeared on Monday, mentioned his appearance for the EFCC at the resumed hearing of the case. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

