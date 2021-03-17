RCCG Staff Abducted In Ibadan

Gunmen invaded a quarry site along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan road on Monday and kidnapped Mr Popoola Isaac, an RCCG staff member, and Mr Ismail Adeoye, a Polaris Bank staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

The Police Command in Oyo State on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of staff of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and bank staff at a quarry site in Ibadan.

The command Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a text message to NAN on Tuesday. 

The command Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a text message to NAN on Tuesday. 

Fadeyi said that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the victims and arrest the abductors. 

NAN reports that the incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry) along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road. The case was reported at the Idi Ayunre Police Station in Ibadan.

