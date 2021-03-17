We’re Coming To Flush You Out, Chief Of Air Staff Warns Bandits, Kidnappers, Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2021

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said there is no hiding place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country, noting that the military will go after them.

Amao stated this on Wednesday during an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the event, the chief of air staff assured Nigerians of the readiness of the military to deal decisively with criminals across the country.

The CAS, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said, “Our officers and men are ready for the battle against bandits and kidnappers."

He added that the visit was mainly to assess the operational readiness of the personnel.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the military to ensure that people go freely to their farms during the rainy season without any security threat.

Amao said, “We are working towards that in synergy, the platforms are ready for the operations and we are liaising with the Army and other ground troops for the operations.

“My message to bandits is that we are coming after them together with the Army, Navy and other security agencies to make sure they are flushed out of the country.”

He added that the welfare of the NAF personnel would be accorded full priority, to ensure motivation and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

“Welfare entails providing the personnel with equipment, conducive training environment and where they live and to make sure they are given their entitlements,” he added.

The CAS, therefore, charged the personnel on loyalty, dedication and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

