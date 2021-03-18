160 Stranded Nigerians In Libya Arrive Abuja

The returnees were received by the Director, Consular and Legal Department of the ministry, Bolaji Akinremi, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the arrival of 160 Nigerians stranded in Tripoli, Libya.

 

"The returnees who were aboard a chartered flight consisted of 98 adults and 62 children.

 

"Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM, NIS and NCDC, were on hand to receive the returnees and ensure all COVID -19 protocols were dutifully observed," Akinremi said in a report by DailyTrust.

He said the return of the stranded Nigerians was facilitated by the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration.

 

He said the returnees had been camped at the FCT Hajj camp to observe the mandatory 14 days isolation as part of the COVID-19 protocol.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

