Again, Igboho Issues Quit Notice To Fulani Herdsmen, Vows To Tackle Police Brutality

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said there is no basis for one Nigeria as insecurity spreads to Yoruba land.

 

Igbo said the only solution was for the Yoruba nation to stand on its own.

Sunday Igboho

He spoke on Wednesday during a press conference in Ibadan, charging all Yoruba youths to support Prof. Banji Akintoye in the quest for a Yoruba nation.

 

Igboho said, "We are fighting for our rights. All Yoruba youths in this land must support the stand of Baba Akintoye.

 

 "I, Sunday Adeyemo, Aka Sunday Igboho, will support our father. This is the real father who will fight for our rights.

 

"We pray to God to grant him a long life to take us out of this useless country. There is no peace; there is no security.

 

"Starting from now, we don't want Fulani herdsmen in our land to disturb our farms again. If we meet any Fulani herdsmen, we are going to face and destroy them.

 

"If any police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We don't want Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners."

SaharaReporters, New York

