Bandits Kill One In Zamfara Market After Sighting Their Stolen Cattle

Those who attacked the market were not bandit but herdsmen who identified their stolen cattle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

Some suspected armed bandits on Thursday killed a man simply identified as Duru in Yar' Tasha market, Zamfara in  Zamfara state.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that many people were injured while their goods were carted away.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

A source in the community told SaharaReporters that the bandits arrived at the market around 2pm and started shooting indiscriminately at the marketers.

Another source told SaharaReporters that those who attacked the market were not bandit but herdsmen who identified their stolen cattle.

A resident said, "I was at the market when those people arrived. They started shooting and killed a man called Duru. As I'm talking to you, I'm right inside my house and I can see smoke billowing from the burnt market stalls from here."

Another resident said the bandits attacked the market because they saw their stolen cattle there.

"They had earlier came to the livestock section of the market and pointed at some tethered cows and insisted that the cattle be released to them because they were stolen from them," the resident said. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abductors Of Rivers Monarch Demand N5billion Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Yoruba Traditional Ruler Not Supporting Self-Determination Should Identify Self As Enemy --- Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Situation Has Improved Since Buhari Became President —Katsina Governor, Masari
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct His Children In Katsina Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Allowed Sheikh Gumi Incite Bandits For More Attacks – Yoruba Elders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 10 Victims Kidnapped From Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters Rescued
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secretly Grills Fashola Over Ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler's Loot, Asset Documents
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje’s Aide Fired For Criticising Buhari Relocates Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Respect Ortom, Sorry For Making Unfounded Allegations Against Him—Oshiomhole
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EXPOSED: How A Retired Naval Officer Terrorising Benue, Joseph Dzunve, Allegedly Burnt Nurse Alive In Her House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Hijab Crisis: CAN Hasn't Learnt From History, We'll See Who Blinks First—MURIC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Chairman Asks Lagos Governor, Other Leaders To Take Drugs Test
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Igboho Issues Quit Notice To Fulani Herdsmen, Vows To Tackle Police Brutality
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Most Corrupt, Callous Person To Rule Nigeria—Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Policemen, Naval Officers Feared Killed In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tanzania Tanzania To Get First Female President
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad