Bandits Kill One In Zamfara Market After Sighting Their Stolen Cattle

Some suspected armed bandits on Thursday killed a man simply identified as Duru in Yar' Tasha market, Zamfara in Zamfara state.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that many people were injured while their goods were carted away.

File Photo: Gunmen

A source in the community told SaharaReporters that the bandits arrived at the market around 2pm and started shooting indiscriminately at the marketers.

Another source told SaharaReporters that those who attacked the market were not bandit but herdsmen who identified their stolen cattle.

A resident said, "I was at the market when those people arrived. They started shooting and killed a man called Duru. As I'm talking to you, I'm right inside my house and I can see smoke billowing from the burnt market stalls from here."

Another resident said the bandits attacked the market because they saw their stolen cattle there.

"They had earlier came to the livestock section of the market and pointed at some tethered cows and insisted that the cattle be released to them because they were stolen from them," the resident said.

