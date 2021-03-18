BREAKING: Six Policemen, Naval Officers Feared Killed In Anambra

Their security vehicle was also burnt by the assailants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

Three policemen have been feared killed by gunmen at Neni junction in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State.

According to the Nation, their security vehicle was also burnt by the assailants.

SaharaReporters Media

Three naval officers were also reportedly killed at Awkuzu in Oyi local government area.

It was learnt the two incidents occurred around 5pm almost simultaneously.

The new Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Ikenganyia Tochukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) could not confirm the reports.

He simply said he would issue a statement later.

However, one of the senior police officers in the command, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incidents.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

