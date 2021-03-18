Buhari Is Most Corrupt, Callous Person To Rule Nigeria—Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt and callous president Nigeria has ever had.



Yesufu, who took to her Twitter handle to make the assertion on Thursday, was reacting to the Federal Executive Council's announcement (FEC) over the approval of the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state.

Aisha Yesufu

The approval was announced on Wednesday, at the 38th virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.



But in reaction, Yesufu says that Buhari is determined to destroy the country.



Her tweet read, "Buhari @MBuhari is not only the most CORRUPT person to rule Nigeria, but he is also the most callous, heartless, irresponsible and pathetic person to rule Nigeria. He is determined to destroy Nigeria that gave him everything and wasted its resources on him!"

