Court Adjourns Fayose’s N6.9billion Money Laundering Trial To April

Fayose was alleged to have received a cash payment of five million dollars, (about N1.8 billion) from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned till April 26, the trial of former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, charged for allegedly laundering N6.9 billion.

Fayose, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He was granted N50 million bail on October 24, 2018, with sureties in like sum after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Fayose was subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on July 2, 2019 after the case was withdrawn from Olatoregun, following EFCC’s petition.

He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

The commission has since opened its case, and is still leading witnesses in evidence.

Meanwhile, the case which was fixed for continuation of trial on Thursday could not proceed following the absence of the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Judges of the court are said to be away on a valedictory court session in honour of a retired brother judge, Justice Saliu Saidu.

Fayoses trial will now resume on April 26, and continue on April 27 and April 28.

According to the charge, on June 17, 2014, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele were said to have taken possession of the sum of N1.2 billion, for purposes of funding his governorship election campaign in Ekiti.

The money was said to be part of proceeds of crime.

Fayose was alleged to have received a cash payment of five million dollars, (about N1.8 billion) from the then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

He was also alleged to have retained the sum of N300 million in his account and taken control of the aggregate sum of about N622 million.

The defendant was alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd, to retain the aggregate sum of N851 million, also said to be part of proceeds of crime.

He was alleged to have used about N1.6 billion to acquire properties in Lagos and Abuja, also said to be part of crime proceeds.

He was also alleged to have used the sum of N200 million to acquire a property in Abuja, in the name of his elder sister Moji Oladeji.

According to the EFCC, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

SaharaReporters, New York

