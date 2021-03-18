No Jubilation Over $1.5billion Approved For Repair Of Port Harcourt Refinery— Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he will not be jubilating over the Nigerian government’s approval of $1.5 billion for the repair of the Port Harcourt Refinery, because the government is known for several failed promises.

Wike noted that approval of funds did not equal to the release, while querying why a refinery in an oil-producing city was neglected and not working.

Rivers Governor Wike

The governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that fixing the refinery will create a lot of economic activities and employment for the citizenry.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had on Wednesday confirmed the allocation of the $1.5 billion to the refinery after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber.

The minister had said that the rehabilitation, which would be in three phases, would commence immediately and be handled by an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A.

He explained that the first phase would be completed in 18 months, the second phase in 24 months and the final phase would be within 44 months.

Reacting, Wike said, “Where is the oil being produced? Why is it that the refinery where the oil is being produced is not working? We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks and nothing has materialised.

“Approval is not release. I am not going to jubilate because the Federal Government said they have approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. It is not something to say Hallelujah for.”