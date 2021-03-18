Police To Arraign Man Who Stabbed Ikeja Electric Staff With Broken Bottle

The police on Friday will arraign one Saheed Olarenwaju at Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos who allegedly stabbed an employee of Ikeja Electric, Olakunle Popoola, with a broken bottle.

Head of the Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr Felix Ofulue, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Ofulue said Popoola was attacked by the suspect recently in the course of his duty at Oladeroun area, New Oko-Oba in Fagba area of Lagos State.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on March 16 with the aid of the traditional ruler’s team and handed over to the Oko-Oba Police Station for prosecution. Ofulue also warned against persistent assaults of IE field workers, saying that the company had a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees.

“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attacks on its employees in strong terms. While we understand that sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive.

“This is especially as Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service. Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also set up a robust forum for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.

He also stated that the company would continue the measured engagement of all stakeholders in flashpoint areas to find ways to cordially settle all relevant issues of concern to its customers and communities.

He, however, cautioned that the company would withdraw its services from communities and customers who continue to attack its employees and also worsen such matters to the law enforcement agencies.

“We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.

“While there may be concerns and disputes arising from time to time, we remain committed to finding a long-lasting peaceful resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties,” Ofulue said.