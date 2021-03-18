Security Situation Has Improved Since Buhari Became President —Katsina Governor, Masari

Slamming critics of the Buhari-led administration, Masari stressed that Nigeria is economically attractive to kidnappers in the Sahel region of Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2021

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, says security situation in Nigeria has improved since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015.

Masari stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

Slamming critics of the Buhari-led administration, the Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum stressed that Nigeria is economically attractive to kidnappers in the Sahel region of Africa.

Countries in the Sahel region of Africa include Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan and Eritrea.

Masari said, “Look at 2015 for instance, you could not go to the church, you cannot go to the mosque. If I travelled from Kaduna to Abuja, it would take five hours and three of those hours were for checkpoints.

There were at least 30 checkpoints along the highway.

“Is the situation the same today? It is not. Yes, there are kidnappers, there are bandits around but look at the whole world and look at the position of Nigeria in the Sahelian region. Are we not the richest? So, the attraction even for kidnappers to come to Nigeria is there. If you kidnap somebody in Mali, where are you going to get thousands? If I kidnap you in Nigeria, I get millions. So, all of us will have to rise to the occasion.

“When we started in 2015 in the North-West, it was cattle-rustling. Gradually, it now developed into banditry, rape, kidnappings. When all that the bandits can steal from the villagers along the fringes finished, they moved to the rustling of goats, sheep, and even chickens. 

“In my state, the bandits kidnapped four relatives of very senior government officials. When they cannot get anything to sustain themselves, they resort to high-profile kidnappings for money in cities and towns. That is something we must work hard to stop.”

SaharaReporters, New York

